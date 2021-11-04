Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Big 5 Sporting Goods updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $4.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.67. 87,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $822.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.27% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

