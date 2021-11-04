BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $69.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,219. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

