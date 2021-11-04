Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

