Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $235,855.20 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,050.51 or 0.99811556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.23 or 0.00768782 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

