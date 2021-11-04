Bitspawn Hits Market Cap of $6.09 Million (SPWN)

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitspawn has a market cap of $6.09 million and $723,821.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00087656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00101716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.75 or 0.07328302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.04 or 0.99838917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022496 BTC.

Bitspawn Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitspawn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspawn directly using U.S. dollars.

