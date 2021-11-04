BitTube Trading Up 12.4% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $6,589.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.76 or 0.00423043 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 326,143,649 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

