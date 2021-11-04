BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 5,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,207. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 1.32. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

