Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Sidoti upped their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.71.

NYSE BKH traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.67. 351,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

