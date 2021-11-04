Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,108,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.92% of Black Knight worth $1,334,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKI opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

