BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of BB stock traded down C$0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.63. 3,640,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,467. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.11. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$6.20 and a 1 year high of C$36.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$82,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,039.70. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$57,272.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,888,459.80.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

