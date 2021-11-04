BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Earnings Results

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.
BKCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,099. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $317.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
