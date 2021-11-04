BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Earnings Results

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

BKCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,099. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $317.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

