BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

EGF stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

