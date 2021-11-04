BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BlackRock by 146.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in BlackRock by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $951.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $897.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $880.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $627.81 and a 12-month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

