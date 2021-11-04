BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

