BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

