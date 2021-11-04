BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

TCPC opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

