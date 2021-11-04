BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

TCPC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 207,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $824.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

