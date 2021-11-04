Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.27.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 294.93% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

