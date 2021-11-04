Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $27.02. 113,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

