BMO Capital Markets Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TORXF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of TORXF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 77,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,649. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

