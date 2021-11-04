BMO Capital Markets Increases Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target to $34.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of IPI stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $608.75 million, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.