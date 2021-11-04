BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of €63.00 ($74.12).

BNPQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

BNPQY stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

