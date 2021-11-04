Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$2.75 target price on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.17.

BBD.B stock opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 0.95. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.42.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

