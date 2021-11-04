Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,820.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,579.50.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock traded up $66.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,502.01. 14,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,397.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,305.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 41.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $20,929,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Booking by 16.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.