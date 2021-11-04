Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after buying an additional 987,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 872,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.58 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

