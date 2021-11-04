Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 148.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $331.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.25 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.08.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

