Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $298,000.

OTCMKTS TEKKU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

