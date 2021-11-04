BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.57. 2,618,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,898. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.