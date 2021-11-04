Borr Drilling (BORR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 101.80%.

BORR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Borr Drilling stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 1,424.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Borr Drilling worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

