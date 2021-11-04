Borr Drilling (BORR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 101.80%.
BORR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.67.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
