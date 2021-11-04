Bounty0x Trading 71.3% Higher This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 71.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $561,720.24 and approximately $31,469.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00247207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00097556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

