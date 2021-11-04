BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3276 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

BP has decreased its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BP has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BP to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

BP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,457,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,478,101. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.85. BP has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BP will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

