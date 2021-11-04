Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,922. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. BRF has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRF will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

