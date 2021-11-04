BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.98.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

