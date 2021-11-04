BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBIO stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.46. 639,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,816. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

