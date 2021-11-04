Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,900 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Orion Group worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a PE ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

