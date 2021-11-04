Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 397,500 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 397,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Castlight Health worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 45,003 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CSLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

