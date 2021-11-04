Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Harvard Bioscience worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 111,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 135,442 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $318.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

