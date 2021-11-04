Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

USA Truck stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.06. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.