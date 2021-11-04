Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in NOW by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 273,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 167,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.35 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $923.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.97.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

