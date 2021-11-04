Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 90,400 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Entravision Communications worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 38.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $744.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.