Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CNO Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $25.76 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

