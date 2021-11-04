Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

BFAM stock opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 163.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,733 shares of company stock worth $3,450,055 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 238.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

