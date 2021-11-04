Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $169.22, but opened at $148.00. Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares last traded at $150.09, with a volume of 1,477 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,055. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after acquiring an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

