Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1,137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Brinker International worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,204,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,258,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $67.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

NYSE:EAT opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

