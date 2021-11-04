Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.800 EPS.
Shares of EAT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,176. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.62.
In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
