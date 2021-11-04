Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of EAT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,176. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.