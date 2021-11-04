Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Shares of VTOL stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $37.95. 2,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.53.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bristow Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Bristow Group worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

