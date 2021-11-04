Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,099. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

