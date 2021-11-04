Brokerages Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 71,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,299. The company has a market cap of $863.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Carriage Services has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $52.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

