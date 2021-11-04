Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.59. Five Below has a one year low of $137.05 and a one year high of $237.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

