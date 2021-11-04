Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Hexcel reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $58.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.65 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

